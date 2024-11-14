NBA Rumors: 5 Dream trade ideas to help Lakers find new starting center
NBA Rumors: Breaking down five dream trade ideas that would help the Los Angeles Lakers find a new starting center.
Considering how the starts to the season that the Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to in recent years, this is a team that should be content with where they find themselves nearly at the one-month mark. At 7-4, the Lakers are within striking distance of the pace-setters in the Western Conference. However, if they want to join that elite rank to emerge as a legit championship contender, there is some work to be done.
The Lakers are currently being carried by their electric offense but if they genuinely want to emerge this season as a contender, they'll have to improve on the defensive end of the floor. One simple way they could accomplish that is by adding defensive depth to their roster. At the forefront of that need is the center position. It's no secret that the Lakers are interested in adding a starting center via trade. Finding the right target could be complicated. In an attempt to simplify things, we explore five dream trade ideas that would help the Lakers take another step forward in the West.
5 Dream trade ideas for the Los Angeles Lakers
Lakers finally land Jonas Valanciunas
Why Jonas Valanciunas makes sense as a target: It's no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers have quietly coveted Jonas Valanciunas. During the offseason when he was a free agent, the Lakers missed an opportunity to sign him outright; mostly because their focus was on trying to pry Klay Thompson away from the Golden State Warriors. Leading up to this year's NBA Trade Deadline, the Lakers may have a second opportunity to land their target. Valanciunas is an ideal target for the Lakers considering he'll come in and work his tail off on the defensive end of the floor without needing the ball in his hands to be effective offensively.
What the trade would look like: Even though there would likely be interest on both sides, finding a deal that makes sense for both the Lakers and Washington Wizards could be complicated. But it this deal, the Lakers would receive their new starting center while sending Gabe Vincent (for salary purposes) and four second-round picks. I'm operating under the assumption that Los Angeles would not want to part ways with any of their first-round picks in a trade for a high-quality role player.