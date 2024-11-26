NBA Rumors: Predicting 1 Aggressive trade each contender should consider making
Golden State Warriors - A big move for a needle-moving wing
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most impressive teams in the league this season. They currently have the second-best record in the Western Conference and have been one of the best surprises in the league. However, there is a sense that this team has outplayed their expectations for this season. Because of that, you can't help but wonder if there could be an eventual regression to the mean coming at some point soon for Golden State. If the Warriors want to possibly avoid that, it could come in the way of making an upgrade before the NBA Trade Deadline.
This is a team that has continued to survey the trade market with the hope of making a needle-moving move. They faltered during the offseason when they pursued Paul George and then Lauri Markkanen. I'd expect this front office to push once again for a splash move before the trade deadline. One player who could potentially be on the team's radar over the next couple of months is Brooklyn Nets wing Cameron Johnson.
Why this move works for the Golden State Warriors
The Nets are likely going to emerge as sellers by the time the NBA Trade Deadline rolls around and the Warriors could be one of the teams that comes calling. Johnson would be an intriguing fit next to Steph Curry and could be utilized in Golden State's system better than he is in Brooklyn. At the very least, it would be an intriguing move for a Warriors team that should be trying to go all-in as the final few years of Curry's career arrive. The only problem with this move is that it could be costly for the team.
This hypothetical trade package between the Warriors and Nets would begin with Jonathan Kuminga, who may be on a path to signing with a new team in the offseason anyway, De'Anthony Melton, who was lost for the season due to an injury, Kevon Looney, and a future first-round pick. In exchange, the Nets would receive Johnson. Ultimately, the Warriors would have to question if this move moves the needle enough to risk Kuminga's future. I'd lean yes, but I'm also not a franchise that considers itself "light years ahead."