NBA Rumors: Predicting 10 Star players who will surprisingly be traded in 2025

NBA Rumors: Now that the new calendar year has arrived, we predict 10 notable star players who will be traded in 2025.

The start of a new calendar year is always a hopeful time. It presents new opportunities and promises of a better future. For many star players across the league, that could end up being the case on multiple fronts during the 2025 calendar year. In this article, we'll predict 10 notable star players who will surprisingly get fresh starts in their basketball careers by being traded at some point in 2025.

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Perhaps we're using the word "star" player loose with Jalen Green but I do believe he is on the ascension but that also he could be limited on the Houston Rockets. In what would end up being a move that could make sense for both sides, I predict that Green is going to be on the move at some point during the 2025 calendar year - likely taking place during the offseason.

Once this year is concluded, the Rockets will come to the realization that they could truly benefit from an established star. To make a deal happen, they'll likely have to choose between keeping Green or Alperen Sengun. In the end, I believe the Rockets are going to go with the big man, leaving Green as the player the Rockets will use as trade bait to help land an established star during the offseason. The continued development of Amen Thompson likely makes this decision a tad bit easier for the franchise too.

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

After an offseason of trade rumors, it was at least a bit surprising that the Atlanta Hawks decided to keep Trae Young on the roster through last summer. However, as the team continues to sputter in several different directions, I do believe that the team is more likley to pick a defined path forward in the next few months. That leaves a big decision to make on the future of Young.

In the end, I predict that the Hawks will elect to trade Young in an attempt to help this team pivot even more into rebuilding mode. With the continued rise of Jalen Johnson, I believe the Hawks are best suited to embracing their young core over trying to piece together a competitive roster around Young. Even though he's still a good player, it's pretty clear that Young probably has much more value on an established team than one that is clearly rebuilding (whether they admit it or not).