NBA Rumors: Ranking 13 Best buyout candidates who could hit the open market

4. Marcus Smart, Washington Wizards

A former Defensive Player of the Year award winner, it's safe to say that Marcus Smart's career trajectory is on a downward path. At just 30 years old, it would be insane to suggest that he can't right the ship at this point. However, since being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the Kristaps Porzingis deal, it's pretty safe to assume that he's been one of the most disappointing or underwhelming players in the Association.

I'm not sure if there's much he can do to change that right now. But finding the right landing spot for the next chapter of his career would be crucial. Smart was inefficient during his time in Memphis but also never felt like the right fit for the team. That's one of the biggest reasons why the Grizzlies elected to cut their losses and trade him in essentially a salary dump move with the Washington Wizards.

What teams could be a fit for Marcus Smart: As the Wizards continue to pivot to a youth movement, it would be insane to think there's a natural fit for Smart moving forward. If he and the Wizards don't agree to a buyout before the end of the season, you'd have to imagine he's going to reemerge as a potential trade candidate during the offseason (as he prepares to head into the final year of his contract with the team).

His contract is the biggest reason why he can't be assumed a buyout candidate. Could it happen? Absolutely. However, it would be foolish to suggest it to be a foregone conclusion. There's a very real chance that Smart is going to be unwilling to leave that much money on the table, considering he has $21.5 million guaranteed coming his way if he makes it through the contract. But if he does somehow hit the buyout market, he could emerge as one of the most sought-after targets for eligible playoff contenders.