NBA Rumors: Ranking 13 Best buyout candidates who could hit the open market

7. Ben Simmons, Brooklyn Nets

Over the last decade, there may not be a more disappointing player in the NBA than Ben Simmons. When he broke into the league, Simmons was drawing comparisons to LeBron James. Because of his size and unique skill set, the sky was the limit for the young wing. However, between personal issues and inconsistency on the basketball court, Simmons' career fell apart pretty quickly after a few good seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. Being traded to the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons never fully recovered to get his career back on track.

In the final year of his contract, I'm sure the Nets did what they could to try and find a landing spot for Simmons ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. Once it became clear that wasn't going to happen, I'm sure there were already conversations about the possibility of a buyout as soon as the deadline came and went. A couple of days later, here we are. There are already talks about a buyout with the Nets. This season in Brooklyn, Simmons was averaging six points, seven assists, and five rebounds in 33 games played.

What teams could be a fit for Ben Simmons: The argument can be made that there may not be a more difficult player to get a read on than Simmons. However, assuming that a buyout is on the way, there is likely going to be a solid group of teams that will be looking to take a gamble on one of the best playmakers in the league. For all his faults as an offensive player, Simmons can still pass the basketball with the best of them. That's one of those skill sets that never left him in the midst of his other struggles.

Interestingly enough, there are already reports that he has meetings lined up with the likes of the Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, and Cleveland Cavaliers. Does that mean his list of landing spots is limited to those three teams? That's tough to tell. However, the fact that he already has teams lined up does tell you all you need to know about the prospects of him catching on with a contender down the stretch. It is happening; it's a matter of what team at this point.