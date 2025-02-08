NBA Rumors: Ranking 13 Best buyout candidates who could hit the open market

6. Larry Nance Jr., Atlanta Hawks

Like a few other names on this list, I was a bit surprised that the Atlanta Hawks were able to find a trade partner for Larry Nance Jr. Either that or they didn't push hard enough to find a deal. Whatever the case ended up being, I do believe there's at least an outside chance that the Hawks approach Nance and let him decide whether he wants a buyout agreement or not. While Atlanta is still in the postseason picture, it's going to be difficult for this team to make it in the East after the injury to Jalen Johnson.

Maybe Nance loves it in Atlanta and wants to stick out the rest of the season with the team. I just don't see it happening. In the final year of his contract, it would do Nance well, as he prepares for free agency, to get as many eyeballs on his game as he can. The best way to accomplish that at this point in the season is to agree to a buyout and find his way to a playoff contender where he is going to play a defined role.

What teams could be a fit for Larry Nance Jr.: That could prove to be difficult but with the way Nance has played this season, there are probably a handful of playoff teams that could use his services down the stretch. In 21 games played this season, Nance was averaging eight points and four rebounds on 51 percent shooting from the field and 45 percent shooting from 3-point range. In the modern NBA, Nance is the type of frontcourt player that nearly every team could use.

While it wouldn't be all that surprising if the Hawks wanted to explore re-signing him during the offseason, there's a very fair argument to be made that he deserves a buyout at this point. But, again, considering they didn't trade him at the deadline when they could've easily done so, a buyout is far from a foregone conclusion. At the very least, the dynamic between Nance and the Hawks is something to keep a close eye on.