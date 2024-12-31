NBA Rumors: Ranking 8 3-and-D wings who may be traded next after Dorian Finney-Smith

6. Malcolm Brogdon, Washington Wizards

Even though Malcolm Brogdon is more of a guard at this point in his career, he has proven in the past to play all over the floor. If he can hold up on an injury front, Brogdon could emerge as a more than capable 3-and-D option for playoff contenders in search of depth on the wing. In a handful of games played so far this season for the Washington Wizards, Brodgon has continued to prove he can be an effective player - especially in the right role and situation. Brogdon has been an impactful player at nearly every stop in his career it's hard to envision that changing all of a sudden now.

As the Wizards continue to pivot toward rebuilding their roster, it would make a ton of sense for the team to explore trading Brogdon. He doesn't fit on this team's timeline and is also in the final year of his contract. Brogdon isn't likely going to re-sign with the Wizards and it would be shocking if Washington didn't try to cash in on him as an asset heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. He's certainly a name to keep a close eye on.

5. Malik Beasley, Detroit Pistons

Depending on who you ask, he may not have that much "D" in his game but there's no question that Malik Beasley has been one of the best 3-point shooters in the league (especially considering the volume). In what has become a bounce-back season for Beasley in Detroit, there's a shot that he becomes quite the appealing target on the trade block. Beasley is averaging 17 points on 42 percent shooting from 3-point range so far this season with the Pistons.

The big question is whether the Detroit Pistons would want to trade Beasley. Even though he's on a one-year deal, there's no guarantee the Pistons would want to close the window on the idea of re-signing Beasley during the offseason. Because of how good he's been for the team this season, there's a chance the Pistons keep him beyond the trade deadline with the hopes of agreeing to a long-term extension with him during the offseason. But if Detroit is open to trading Beasley, he could be a highly sought-after trade target at the deadline.