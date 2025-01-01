NBA Rumors: Ranking 5 All-in De'Aaron Fox trade offers from most likely suitors

NBA Rumors: If De'Aaron Fox hits the trade block before the deadline, it could create quite the ruckus across the league. And there would be plenty of big offers for the All-Star guard.

Last week, much of the trade speculation circus revolved around Jimmy Butler. So far this week, much of that has shifted toward De'Aaron Fox as whispers continue to leak out of Sacramento. Even though the Sacramento Kings won't push to trade him unless he formally requests a trade, it does seem we are inching closer and closer to that possibility. Between the Kings' disappointment on the court and their issues off of it, there's at least a non-zero chance that Fox's days with the franchise are already numbered.

If that does end up being the case, there should be a strong market for Fox, whether that's at this year's NBA Trade Deadline or during the offseason. Nevertheless, in anticipation of that very strong possibility, it's only natural to begin to think about what his market could look like. Featuring the five most likely possible suitors, we ranked each potential all-in package the Kings could theoretically receive should Fox hit the trade block in the not-so-distant future.

5. Miami Heat

If De'Aaron Fox demands a trade or finds his way to the trade block, you'd have to imagine that the Miami Heat are going to want to get involved one way or another. Because of Fox's relationship with Bam Adebayo, there's going to be some natural interest on both sides. Whether the Heat could cobble up an offer that the Kings would be happy to accept remains to be seen. However, there could be a path toward a Fox-to-Miami deal even with the lack of draft capital the Heat has at their disposal.

The outline of a trade: Interestingly enough, such a blockbuster deal could be built around Tyler Herro who is likely going to finally break through to make his first NBA All-Star team this season. The Heat could view this opportunity as a way to trade him for an even more established star in this scenario. In addition to Herro, the Heat would include Jamie Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic. To add even more incentive for the Kings to consider this deal, the Heat could also include their lone tradable future first-round pick.

Would this be enough? It's hard to imagine. But if Fox does get picky with where he'd sign an extension with, perhaps he could help force his way to the Heat. If there is this vast bidding war for Fox, though, I find it hard to believe that the Heat will have the resources to make a strong offer to the Kings.