NBA Rumors: Ranking 5 All-in De'Aaron Fox trade offers from most likely suitors

4. Orlando Magic

If De'Aaron Fox suddenly becomes available in the next calendar year, there's reason to believe that a budding team like the Orlando Magic could be interested. Orlando has managed to emerge as a competitive team in the Eastern Conference but for as good as they have been over the last year and a half, I'm not sure anyone would confuse them with a championship contender at the moment. One big blockbuster trade could go a long way in changing that. Perhaps that's where Fox could enter the conversation.

Fox would be an interesting addition for the young Magic. He'd seemingly be a strong fit next to what Orlando has in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. He'd also help stabilize what has been a pretty inconsistent backcourt since Orlando has made the leap toward a playoff contender in the East. It could be a costly move but also one that pays off in a big way for the Magic in the long run. That's why I believe it would be worth it for Orlando to pursue a deal for Fox should he hit the open market.

The outline of a trade: Assuming that the Magic would be at least somewhat interested in upgrading their backcourt, they could offer an intriguing collection of assets to the Kings for Fox. It all begins with Jalen Suggs, who has been better and better of late. If Orlando is open to trading him, this is a deal that could become more and more possible. The Magic would also send Jonathan Isaac (for salary purposes), Anthony Black, and three future first-round picks. The Kings would send back Fox and Trey Lyles to make the money work all around.

If there is one sticking point that could make this potential deal somewhat complicated, it's the fact that the Magic can't legally trade Suggs until training camp. But if the Magic waited until then, this is a move that could seemingly come to fruition. On paper, this may not be a deal that is on equal footing with a few other offers that could theoretically be on the table for Fox but three future first-round picks are not something the Kings should scoff at - especially considering the Magic have historically struggled as a franchise.