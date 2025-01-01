NBA Rumors: Ranking 5 All-in De'Aaron Fox trade offers from most likely suitors

2. San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs were widely expected to make a big move this past offseason. However, for one reason or another, instead of making such a move, the team decided to stand relatively pat and wait for the right blockbuster deal to become available. Perhaps we've gotten to the point where the right star target is sitting right there for the Spurs. You can't help but wonder if that could end up being De'Aaron Fox. If he were to hit the trade block he would seem like a great addition next to Victor Wembanyama for the next 5-7 years.

The big question I would have is whether the Spurs would want to take a gamble on Fox considering they've invested deeply in Stephon Castle. If the Spurs would make such a move, that probably means punting on Castle's potential. I'd do the swap if I were San Antonio, but I'm not so sure they would be willing to make an all-in offer to include him. For the sake of this exercise, let's assume that they would be. Outlining a deal from the Spurs could be quite interesting if they're willing to include Castle.

The outline of a trade: Again, this deal likely hinges on whether the San Antonio Spurs would want to include Stephon Castle in a potential deal or not. However, assuming that they would be at least open to it, this is a strong offer that the Sacramento Kings would have to strongly consider accepting. And this may even be without Fox forcing his way out. It all begins with Castle, Tre Jones, Keldon Johnson, and two future first-round picks that San Antonio would be sending to Sacramento. The Spurs would receive Fox and Trey Lyles.

The Kings would get their new guard of the future in Castle and a quality rotational piece in Johnson. The two future first-round picks could also be key in helping the Kings rework their core, no matter what other moves they may want to pursue next. If the Spurs wanted, they could probably add another future first-round pick or two second-round picks to truly hammer down this deal. That may seem like a lot but for an All-Star point guard in the middle of his prime years, it could be worth it if San Antonio feels this is the move that will level them up in the Western Conference.