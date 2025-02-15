NBA Rumors: Should Spurs explore colossal move to add to Wemby, Fox this summer?

NBA Rumors: How aggressive should the San Antonio Spurs be in adding talent next to Victor Wembanayama and De'Aaron Fox heading into the offseason?

No matter how this season ends for the San Antonio Spurs, it's pretty clear that they're going to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch heading into the offseason. After making the move for De'Aaron Fox, the Spurs could be considered as a team in position to win now. However, that could prove to be difficult considering how deep the Western Conference is. And the initial belief even after the big move for Fox is that the Spurs could still be an impactful addition away from emerging as a real player in the West.

The Spurs are just 2-3 since the trade of Fox but the hope is that improves as he gets more and more acclimated to the roster. Nevertheless, heading into the offseason, there could be an opportunity for the Spurs to be quite bold. If San Antonio wanted, they could explore another big move during the offseason. With a player like Kevin Durant expected to hit the trade block, you can't help but wonder if he could emerge as a player the team ends up targeting. There are already some whispers that the Spurs could be interested in KD and theoretically, it could work.

Should the Spurs pursue an offseason trade for Kevin Durant?

With a strong young core already in place, it wouldn't be the worst idea in the world for the Spurs to target a veteran star like KD. Even though he's near the end of his career, he's still a talented enough player where he can make a real impact for such a young team like the Spurs. Whether or not San Antonio will want to burn real assets for a 1-2 year window of KD remains to be seen.

However, you can't tell me that a trio of Fox, KD, and Wemby wouldn't be intriguing heading into next season. It's one thing the Spurs could realistically explore. I suppose the one big question that San Antonio will have to answer is whether they need to be extremely aggressive heading into the offseason or not. At this point, either way, wouldn't be that much of a surprise.

San Antonio could trust their core and allow them to slowly continue to grow together. At the same rate, they could go all-in on a player like KD if they wanted to. The bottom line is that the Spurs will have plenty of options at their disposal heading into the offseason. And it will certainly be interesting to see it all come to fruition.