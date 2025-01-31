NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Non-De'Aaron Fox targets atop Spurs' wishlist to pair with Wemby

NBA Trade Rumors: There are three non-De'Aaron Fox targets near the top of the San Antonio Spurs' wishlist of players to pair alongside Victor Wembanyama.

Over the last few days, the talk of the NBA has been De'Aaron Fox. Even though he hasn't demanded a trade away from the Sacramento Kings, there have been whispers that the team could prematurely trade him as Fox has shown no interest in signing a contract extension with the team. If Fox were to be traded, there's a ton of noise surrounding the fact that the San Antonio Spurs would be his preferred destination.

On paper, it makes sense. The Spurs could be ready to make a splash in acquiring a strong supporting star to pair next to Victor Wembanyama. Fox would theoretically be a player near the top of their list of fits for Wemby. I'm sure the Spurs and Kings will have conversations leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline. However, to say that a Fox deal is going to get done by the February 6 trade deadline would be a stretch. I have the feeling that this is one of those situations that could very well linger in the offseason.

The Spurs will certainly explore what a trade for Fox could look like but if they decide against pursuing such a deal or if the Kings end up sending Fox elsewhere, this is another list of players who the Spurs have had interest in the past that could be something they possibly revisit in the future.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, three players the Spurs had previous hope or future hope in pairing alongside Wemby are Darius Garland (who the team checked on this past offseason), LaMelo Ball, and Josh Giddey.

What's next for the San Antonio Spurs?

Fox is likely going to emerge as a priority for the Spurs over the next few months, even if they aren't able to strike a deal for Fox ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline (assuming he is still on the market heading into the offseason). When it comes to these other three players, it will be interesting to see if there are any strong pursuits from the Spurs.

With the way the Cleveland Cavaliers have played this season, it'd be extremely surprising if Garland was available on the block. That ship may have sailed. Ball and Giddey are two potential targets to keep an eye on heading into the future - especially Giddey who has the option to test restricted free agency this offseason.

I'd have to imagine that the Spurs are going to make some sort of splash move between now and the start of next season. What that move will end up being is anyone's guess.