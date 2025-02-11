NBA Rumors: Struggling Rockets will regret not making big move at trade deadline

NBA Rumors: The struggling Houston Rockets may need a late-season boost.

At one point this season, there was a strong argument to be made that the Houston Rockets were the second-best team in the Western Conference. However, over the last couple of months, that sentiment has begun to change. Houston has struggled over the last couple of months and you can't help but wonder if they're beginning to hit a wall of sorts with such a young roster.

Since December 27, the Rockets are just 12-11. If it wasn't for their unexpectedly strong start to the season, this is a team that would be fighting for one of the final Play-In Tournament spots in the West. But I do suppose we can't look at their record that way. Houston fought to get to the point where they currently are and they deserve some recognition.

However, considering the Rockets have struggled of late, which includes a six-game losing streak that was snapped over the weekend with a much-needed win over the Toronto Raptors, you can't help but wonder if there's any regret with how they approached the NBA Trade Deadline.

The Houston Rockets' fight for relevancy in the Western Conference

The Rockets didn't make any notable additions to the roster at the trade deadline and are clearly going to rely on the continued development of their young core as they prepare for the final stretch run (after the NBA All-Star Break). That could end up being a bold move by the team, especially considering how tight the standings are in the West.

Just a few days before the All-Star Break, the Rockets are 5th in the West standings. But while they may only be three games (in the loss column) back of the 2nd seed (Memphis Grizzlies), they're also just four games ahead of the 7th seed. If the Rockets aren't careful or are unable to snap out of this recent skid, there's a very realistic scenario in which they fall into the Play-In Tournament. Even though this season is probably going to be viewed as a strong step forward for the team no matter what happens next, it is going to take the air out of what was a pretty impressive first half of the season.

Maybe there's a buyout target that will emerge for the Rockets but at this point, it would be foolish to expect one of those candidates to make a huge impact for the team down the stretch. Historically, relying on the buyout market is more wishful thinking than not.