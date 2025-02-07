NBA Rumors: Timberwolves could make strong push for 'dream scenario' this summer

NBA Rumors: There's an expectation that the Minnesota Timberwolves could strongly pursue Kevin Durant in what would be a 'dream scenario' for them this offseason.

Even after not making a substantial move at this year's NBA Trade Deadline, there may be evidence to suggest that the Minnesota Timberwolves may have set the table for a potential big move that could be waiting for them during the offseason. According to recent reporting, the Wolves made a last-second attempt to pry Kevin Durant away from the Phoenix Suns. Even though the Wolves may not have been successful in their pursuit, it's certainly one thing to keep in mind as the whispers surrounding KD's future with the Suns are only going to grow.

There are already rumors that KD was not happy with the Suns essentially shopping him ahead of the trade deadline which could end up fracturing the relationship between the two sides. I'm not sure if that will lead to trade this upcoming offseason but with just one year left on his contract after this season, a decision has to be made sooner rather than later.

And if the Suns do open the door for a possible trade, you can bet that the Wolves will be right back in line as a potential suitor for KD. It can't hurt that it's also been reported that KD would've been open to joining Anthony Edwards and the Wolves.

The pipe dream scenario for the Minnesota Timberwolves

When the Wolves traded Karl-Anthony Towns at the start of this season, it was expected that they were going to take a bit of a step back. That's how this season has very much played out. However, heading into the offseason, there's a chance this team could have much more flexibility to make a splash move or two as they look to continue to build around Edwards.

One dream offseason scenario could have the Wolves trading for KD, which they fell just short of at the trade deadline. Without knowing the exact specifics, the argument could be made that the Wolves just ran out of time before they could figure out the right deal for KD.

If that is indeed the case, the Wolves will have an entire offseason to figure out the logistics and right a wrong from the trade deadline. And, in theory, an Edwards-KD duo would be amongst the best in the NBA - especially on the offensive end of the floor. Even if it is just for 1-2 years, that may be a gamble the Wolves would be unable to pass up if the possibility does exist for the team.