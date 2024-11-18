NBA Rumors: Top priority revealed as the Bucks scour trade market for an upgrade
NBA Rumors: The Milwaukee Bucks' top priority has been revealed as they begin to scour the trade market in search of an upgrade.
Despite the disastrous start to the season for the Milwaukee Bucks, they're technically just three games back of the Orlando Magic for the third seed. At this point, with the way the team has played so far this season, it would be outlandish to suggest that the Bucks could compete for one of the top two seeds (Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics), but finishing as a top 3 seed would be considered a win for the team.
If they're going to do that a couple of things need to happen, soon. First, the Bucks need to get healthy. More specifically, Khris Middleton needs to get healthy. He's still considered "weeks" away as he's yet to make his regular-season debut after offseason surgery but there is some optimism he could be back in the lineup sooner rather than later. Second, the Bucks likely need to make an in-season addition via trade - a move that would theoretically help spark the team. Of course, that could prove to be more complicated than one would imagine.
As the Bucks begin to search the trade market for a player who could help the team, their No. 1 priority in finding a fit has been revealed. According to recent reporting, the Bucks have been "active" in the trade market and are looking for defensive reinforcements on the perimeter. Considering that the Bucks have been a below-average defensive team so far this season, it would make sense for the team to try to bolster their perimeter defense.
Finding the right 3-and-D target
With limited trade assets, the case can be made that the Bucks have one shot to find the right trade target. Especially with the noise that is beginning to develop around Giannis' future with the team, there's not a ton of wiggle room for the Bucks heading into this year's trade season. Tied to the initial reporting, the Bucks are shopping their 2031 first-round pick in an attempt to make an upgrade to the team.
That's the earliest first-round draft pick that the team can move. That's why it's important for the Bucks to be thorough in their search for a 3-and-D player that could move the needle for the team. I do suppose that the hope for the Bucks is that they could make a move before the trade deadline that would drastically change the outlook for the team. Right now, it's hard to be positive about the Bucks. For all the talent they have, the team has looked off for the better part of the last calendar year. It does seem as if a trade before the deadline could be the franchise's last-ditch effort to save the build.