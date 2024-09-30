Golden State Warriors: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction
Exploring two season-defining questions and making one bold prediction for the Golden State Warriors ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.
The Golden State Warriors clearly entered the offseason with the open mind to potentially make a splash move to upgrade the roster. However, after failing to pry Lauri Makkanen away from the Utah Jazz. the Warriors failed on that front. If it's any consolation, the team did succeed in retooling the roster after the departure of Klay Thompson. How the additions of Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson end up playing out remains to be seen.
In a way, the Warriors are going to look different heading into the new season. The question is, will they be improved? Piggy-backing off that, let's take a deeper look at the Warriors as training camps begin with two concerns and one bold prediction for the team.
Is there another trade coming for the Golden State Warriors?
After missing out on Markkanen, there was a report that the Warriors still very much believed there was a splash move to be made. Whether that is still the case or not remains to be seen. However, if the Warriors are going to consider themselves contenders in the Western Conference this season, a significant upgrade to the roster has to happen at some point this year.
For as good as the Warriors may be on paper, this is simply not a team in a position to compete with the top contenders in the West. One of the bigger questions for the Warriors heading into the start of the season revolves around whether another trade is coming or not. Because if not, this could be a long season for Golden State.