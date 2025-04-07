NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Big reason Kevin Durant may be stuck with the Suns

NBA Trade Rumors: There's one big reason why Kevin Durant may be stuck with the Phoenix Suns.

With the Phoenix Suns' disappointing season likely coming to an end this week, it has opened the door to some major questions for the franchise moving forward. Most of the recent speculation revolving around the Suns seems to point to some big changes on the horizon. Of the expected changes coming this offseason, a potential - and perhaps likely - trade of Kevin Durant seems to be at the forefront of it all. However, if the latest reporting is any indication, perhaps we should pump the brakes on an offseason trade of KD being a certainty.

One of the bigger reasons why the Suns ultimately opted against trading KD at the NBA Trade Deadline is the fact that they were asking for a "massive haul." You can imagine that it probably consisted of multiple future first-round picks and perhaps young players. If that doesn't change heading into the offseason, and there may not be a reason why it would, that could lead toward KD being "stuck" with the Suns this offseason.

How badly do the Phoenix Suns want to trade Kevin Durant?

Heading into the offseason, the chances of KD being traded could come down to whether the Suns are willing to amend their asking price or not. There's a chance that there won't be a team willing to meet the huge asking price for the Suns this offseason, especially considering that KD is going to be 37 years old by the time next year begins. Finding a team that is willing - and able - to pay a high price for what could end up being one year of KD could be difficult.

That's why a trade of KD could come down to the Suns. Would they be willing to lower their asking price? That will likely be decided by how badly the Suns want to trade KD. To be perfectly honest, I'm not sure what the answer to that question is. Even though the KD experiment hasn't exactly worked in Phoenix, he's been far from the issue for the team.

The argument could be made, it's been everything around KD (and Devin Booker) that has been the problem. The reason why Phoenix is now suddenly open to trading KD is simply the fact that they don't have many other options to improve the roster.

Either way, it's setting up to be quite the interesting offseason in Phoenix. At least for now, KD being traded may not be as much of a foregone conclusion as perhaps some believed it would be a few weeks ago. It's certainly a situation to keep tabs on as the regular season comes to an end.