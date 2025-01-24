NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Difference-making deadline move each contender must explore

NBA Trade Rumors: As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we explore one difference-making target each contender should be exploring.

Officially, there are less than two weeks before the February 6 NBA Trade Deadline. This is about the time when teams need to get serious about what they want/don't want to do ahead of the deadline. Big decisions will start being made over the next few days and it will certainly set the stage for what many fans will hope to be an active last week heading into the deadline. For most contenders across the league, they'll be scouring the market for final additions to their roster before the stretch run.

As we inch closer to the big day, we explore one difference-making target each contender should be exploring in an attempt to prepare for a strong playoff run.

Indiana Pacers

Deadline target: Cameron Johnson

Save for a 30-point loss at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs in Paris, the Indiana Pacers have been one of the hottest teams over the six weeks of the season. They've made a strong move up the Eastern Conference standings and are currently a couple of games back of the fourth seed. One big move at the NBA Trade Deadline and the outlook for the Pacers could look completely different heading into the second half of the season. One target that could make a ton of sense for the Pacers is Cam Johnson.

The Pacers are one of the few teams who have been linked to Johnson and as the team looks for ways to improve their roster, it's easy to see how and why Johnson could be a fit. After making the all-in move for Pascal Siakam last season, it wouldn't make much sense for the Pacers to sit on their hands at this year's deadline. If Johnson is available and the Pacers could make a competitive offer, there's a strong argument to be made that they should go all-in on a potential move to help them emerge as a dark horse contender in the East once again.