NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Contenders who need to go all-in for in-demand Cam Johnson

NBA Trade Rumors: There are four contenders who should feel an urgency to go all-in for the in-demand Cameron Johnson ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

The NBA Trade Deadline is a little more than two weeks away but the hype surrounding what could transpire between now and then continues to rise. While there are certainly a couple of bit names that could be on the move, there's a strong argument to be made that Cameron Johnson is certainly one of the most popular fringe-star players who could be moved. And if the recent rumors are any indication, there's expected to be a strong market for Johnson.

Of course, the one big game-changer for Johnson market heading into the deadline is the high asking price that the Brooklyn Nets currently have for one. According to a recent report, the Nets are asking for two first-round picks in any deal for Johnson. That could certainly make any bidding war for Johnson that much more interesting.

As the trade deadline quickly approaches, there are four clear contenders that need to go all-in for the highly sought-after Johnson. Let's take a closer look at each team, where they stand heading into the trade deadline, and why each of them should be looking to make the bold move for the versatile wing.

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have been one team linked to Johnson in the past few weeks. While it would be natural to doubt whether the Kings should even be in the market for a splash move leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline, I'd argue that it may be now or never for this franchise. As the whispers surrounding De'Aaron Fox's future continue to swirl, there may not be a "next year" for the Kings and this current core. If they're not willing to make another all-in move as they look to make their way back up the Western Conference standings during the second half of the year at this year's trade deadline, they could lose their best opportunity to do so.

A competitive offer the Sacramento Kings can make

When it comes to making a fair trade offer for Johnson, the Kings can easily get there. They could use Kevin Huerter's salary number and Trey Lyles' expiring contract to meet the financial requirements while throwing in two first-round picks to get the Nets' attention. Would the Kings want to part ways with that many assets for a player who may not put the team over the top in the West? That's what the Kings must decide over the next couple of weeks. In theory, if the Kings don't want to blow up the roster, this would be a path forward.