NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Difference-making deadline move each contender must explore

Oklahoma City Thunder

Deadline target: Cam Johnson

From an internal perspective, it may be foolish to suggest that the Oklahoma City Thunder need to make a big splash move at the NBA Trade Deadline. However, if this team truly wants to put all their chips at the center of the table, there is at least one potential target that could be worth it for the Thunder in their pursuit of a title this season. That player is Cam Johnson. Even though it's been reported that there has been some hesitance inside the front office to make a bold move at the deadline, I do believe OKC should completely rethink its approach.

With how close this team appears to be to winning a title, this is a time when the team needs to be all hands on deck. That's exactly what a move for Johnson would be categorized as. Not only does Johnson have the playoff experience that the Thunder could be looking for but he'd also take a ton of offensive pressure off the shoulders of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. In a playoff series where opposing coaches will have plenty of time to game plan, Johnson is the type of player who could play a big role for the Thunder.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Deadline target: Larry Nance Jr.

Even though the Cleveland Cavaliers currently have the best record in the Eastern Conference and that, at this point, it would take a pretty big second-half downward spiral to fall out of the No. 1 seed heading into the postseason, I still believe there's a chance for this team to add a meaningful player at the NBA Trade Deadline. And if the Cavs don't want to mortgage their future with a big move, there are other potential targets that could still help them improve the roster before the stretch run.

Larry Nance Jr. could be considered one of those players. Nance could help solidify their depth in the frontcourt and give them some added versatility at the position. If the Atlanta Hawks are willing to listen to offers, there's a chance the Cavs can make a strong enough effort. In the final year of his contract with the team, it would be foolish for the Cavs to not pick up the phone on such inquiries. Even though he's currently out with an injury, it would be smart for Cleveland to explore this target if the medical backchannels come back clean.