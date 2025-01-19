NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream, 1 realistic deadline target for all 30 teams

Oklahoma City Thunder

Dream trade target: Kevin Durant

Realistic trade target: Cam Johnson

The Oklahoma City Thunder are probably the closest thing to a complete team in the Western Conference at the moment. If I had to guess, there's probably not a great chance this team is heading into the NBA Trade Deadline with huge holes needing to be filled - at least not in the mind of the front office. But that could end up being a good or bad thing, depending on how this season ends for the team. Nevertheless, in theory, one dream trade target that should arise for the Thunder is Kevin Durant.

He would theoretically fill exactly what the team needs as they look to take final steps before making a championship run. However, we all know how unrealistic that probably is in the long run for the team - especially considering the Phoenix Suns are willing to throw in the towel on their season. On the other hand, one realistic trade target the Thunder could pivot to is Cameron Johnson. As a highly sought-after trade target, OKC has the assets to get a deal done. Do they want to pull the trigger though?

Orlando Magic

Dream trade target: Trae Young

Realistic trade target: Collin Sexton

The Orlando Magic are a rising team in the Eastern Conference and their play through the first half of the season continues to prove that. Even without Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in the lineup for a good portion of the first 40 games of the season, the Magic have managed to keep pace with some of the other better teams in the East. That said, they could very much use a strong playmaker if one did become available to the team ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. That's why I'd make the argument that Trae Young could emerge as somewhat of a dream trade target for the Magic over the next few weeks.

However, short of that coming to fruition, I believe that a much more realistic trade target for the Magic could be Collin Sexton. He may not be the playmaker that Young is at this point in his career but he could give the team some much-needed veteran experience in the backcourt while also offering some potential heading into the future. The argument could be made that Sexton still has some room for growth in his game.