NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream, 1 realistic deadline target for all 30 teams

Utah Jazz

Dream trade target: Bennedict Mathurin

Realistic trade target: Brandon Ingram

At this point in the team's overall development, I can't help but wonder if the Utah Jazz are failing Lauri Markkanen. After signing him to a long-term extension, you'd have to believe that this team has to make a big move sooner rather than later. While it would admittedly be difficult to figure out, I believe that an ideal trade target for Utah should be Bennedict Mathurin. In an ideal world, he would be able to grow and excel in a supporting role opposite of Markkanen. Though, I'm not sure the Indiana Pacers would want to part ways with Mathurin just yet.

If that does end up being the case and the Jazz will have to look elsewhere, there is another realistic splash move that the Jazz could make ahead of the trade deadline. That's making a move for Brandon Ingram. The team has been linked to him before and the Jazz are one of the few teams that may be able to afford paying Ingram as he searches for a new contract after this season. He may not be that bad of a supporting star next to Markkanen either.

Washington Wizards

Dream trade target: Jalen Green

Realistic trade target: Additional 1st round picks

In the very early stage of a new rebuild, there’s a reason to believe that the Washington Wizards should prioritize identifying young talent ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. While it could be beneficial for Washington to prioritize young talent ahead of the deadline, there could be an argument that the Wizards should prioritize future draft capital instead. That's the debate that I kept going back and forth with for the Wizards. All that said, one dream trade target that could emerge for Washington could be Jalen Green.

Green appears to be a young player on the rise and I can't help but wonder if he would be a great first piece for the Wizards to start building around. Of course, there's no indication that the Houston Rockets would want to trade him with how the team has played through the first half of this season. Instead, a much more realistic trade target that the Wizards could have is looking to add additional future first-round picks before the offseason arrives.