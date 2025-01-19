NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream, 1 realistic deadline target for all 30 teams

Dallas Mavericks

Dream trade target: Cam Johnson

Realistic trade target: Kevin Huerter

After making a run to the NBA Finals last year, the Dallas Mavericks entered the offseason with the hopes of finding the final piece of their championship puzzle. While there is some hope that Klay Thompson could end up being that player for the team, injuries have certainly cast a dark cloud over this team to start the year. Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, I can't help but wonder if the team could be looking for some insurance on the wing. One potential player that could offer them that is Cam Johnson.

However, because of how strong of a trade market he's likely going to have, he could be considered a bit of an unlikely target for a team with limited assets and financial versatility like the Mavs. A similar player that the Mavs could look to is Kevin Huerter. He could be a cheaper option and a player that does give this team a similar boost at the midway point of the season. Would the Sacramento Kings trade him? That's a big question but Dallas should absolutely make a call.

Denver Nuggets

Dream trade target: Jimmy Butler

Realistic trade target: Brandon Ingram

On paper, the Denver Nuggets should still be considered a strong threat to make a deep run in the Western Conference playoffs. However, there could be some internal feeling that this team needs to make a move before the NBA Trade Deadline. The speculation early on in the season does seem to point to that possibility. One dream trade target for the team could be a player like Jimmy Butler. If the Nuggets do end up moving on from Michael Porter Jr., Jimmy could be the team's next best bet.

Even if it would be just for a half-season rental, the ceiling of a Jamal Murray, Jimmy, and Nikola Jokic trio could be worth it. But if the Miami Heat continue to play hardball with Jimmy, this probably is not a very realistic scenario. Another target for the Nuggets could be Brandon Ingram. As a player who is much more likely to be moved before the deadline, the Nuggets could probably pull off a deal for Ingram that involves MPJ going to New Orleans.