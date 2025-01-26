NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Extremely aggressive deadline target for all 30 teams

NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring one extremely aggressive NBA Trade Deadline target for all 30 teams.

At this point in the trade season, nearly every team is exploring every possibility that may be at their disposal. Whether it's a move that could improve the roster or not, I'd have to imagine this is generally a busy time, less than two weeks before the February 6 trade deadline, for most front offices in the NBA. As we inch closer to decision day across the league, we explore one extremely aggressive trade target that could be in play for all 30 teams in the Association.

Atlanta Hawks

Aggressive trade target: Michael Porter Jr.

Predicting how the Atlanta Hawks are going to operate heading into the NBA Trade Deadline is anyone's guess. At .500, this is a team that could go either way when it comes to the trade market. However, if they did want to make an aggressive move to take a step forward as a team, targeting a player like Michael Porter Jr. could make some sense on the wing. He's a player who would boost this team's overall offensive potential and one who could fit nicely with how this team has been built.

I'm not sure if the Hawks are in a position where they can afford to rebuild and even if they could, I'm not sure this front office would want to. If the Hawks do make a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline, I anticipate it will be with the hope of solidifying themselves as a playoff team in the Eastern Conference.

Boston Celtics

Aggressive trade target: Walker Kessler

Even though there is a contingent of NBA fans who have shown some concern about how inconsistent the Boston Celtics have looked at times this season, I'm still not 100 percent there. I believe this team will flip a switch down the stretch and be ready to defend their title by the time the NBA Playoffs roll around. However, if there was one aggressive move that the Celtics should be willing to explore heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, it probably revolves around Walker Kessler.

If anything, the Celtics could very much use another big man to help solidify their depth in the frontcourt. That could be difficult for the Celtics to accomplish at the deadline considering their lack of financial flexibility but in a perfect world, the team would be able to pry Kessler away from the Utah Jazz at the deadline.