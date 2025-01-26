NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Extremely aggressive deadline target for all 30 teams

Philadelphia 76ers

Aggressive trade target: Cam Thomas

To be perfectly honest, it's been a pretty disastrous season for the Philadelphia 76ers. At this point in the season, it's going to be borderline impossible for the Sixers to salvage the year. Nevertheless, that doesn't mean they should completely give up. With the level of talent that the Sixers have on their roster, there's reason to believe they could still emerge as a headache matchup in the playoffs if they can get healthy over the course of the second half of the season. That may be a big ask but you never know.

That's why heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, it wouldn't be surprising for the Sixers to target an offensive sparkplug like Cam Thomas. After losing Jared McCain, it's clear that the Sixers could use some offense off the bench. Taking a flier on a "rental" like Thomas, if the Brooklyn Nets would be willing to trade him, could pay dividends for the Sixers down the stretch. Even if they don't end up re-signing him, this is the type of move that could be worth the gamble for Philadelphia.

Phoenix Suns

Aggressive trade target: Future first-round picks

Over the course of the last few weeks, it's become quite clear that the Phoenix Suns are looking to completely shake up their roster at the NBA Trade Deadline. They've been linked to two big names with two weeks remaining before the trade deadline - Jimmy Butler and, to a certain extent, Zach LaVine. While it may not be a foregone conclusion that the Suns are going to make a big move at the trade deadline, there's no question this team does seem motivated to get something done in an attempt to spark their team heading into the final stretch of the season.

But I'd disagree with the desire to pursue Jimmy or LaVine. Instead, I would suggest that the Suns should aggressively pursue a complete retooling or rebuilding of their roster around Devin Booker. The first step in doing that would require trading both Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant for draft capital. They need to do that to set them up for their next big move. I don't have much faith in the trio of KD, Jimmy, and Booker. I believe the ship has sailed for this core. It may be time for a rebuild in Phoenix. I'd say they should aggressively pursue that at the trade deadline instead of chasing false hope.