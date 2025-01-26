NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Extremely aggressive deadline target for all 30 teams

Chicago Bulls

Aggressive trade target: Zion Williamson

Over the last couple of months, it's become quite clear that the best path forward for the Chicago Bulls is to probably hit the reset button sooner rather than later. If that wasn't clear before, it certainly is now. Even with Zach LaVine having a career year, the Bulls are still struggling mightily to remain afloat in the Eastern Conference. This team needs to head into a rebuild and it would be smart of the Bulls to utilize the NBA Trade Deadline wisely on that front. If they did want to make an extremely aggressive move, I can't help but think that a pursuit of Zion Williamson could make sense.

At this point in his career, it's pretty clear that Zion would benefit from a change of scenery. Even the New Orleans Pelicans may strongly consider a rebuild heading into the offseason. If there's a trade to be made between the two, the Bulls could be a soft landing spot for Zion. He would get a fresh start and the Bulls do have some young pieces in place that would fit next to the All-Star forward. If Chicago wanted to be truly aggressive at the deadline, exploring what a deal for Zion would cost could be an option.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Aggressive trade target: Cam Johnson

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on pace to win more than 60 games this season and could be considered the overwhelming favorites to win the Eastern Conference. However, I'm sure many are still not sold on this team's chances to win it all until they carry their regular-season dominance into the playoffs. If the Cavs want to ensure they can do that, they should explore the trade market for one more upgrade before the stretch run.

In many ways, there are some that have penciled in Cameron Johnson as somewhat of the ideal trade target for the Cavs heading into the deadline. However, a move for Johnson could be considered easier said than done considering the high asking price from the Brooklyn Nets. However, if the Cavs did want to show some aggression before the push toward the playoffs, there's no question that making a move for Johnson ahead of the trade deadline would certainly qualify as just that.