NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Extremely aggressive deadline target for all 30 teams

Memphis Grizzlies

Aggressive trade target: Jimmy Butler

The Memphis Grizzlies are a top-3 team in the Western Conference at the moment but it still feels as if they remain a splash move at the NBA Trade Deadline away from emerging as a true championship contender in the Western Conference. Who knows how aggressive the Grizzlies will end up being at the trade deadline but it's pretty clear that they are one team who could push all their chips to the center of the table as they look to make a deep playoff run in the West this season.

If the Grizzlies want to do that, there is one polarizing trade target they could pursue over the next couple of weeks - that's Jimmy Butler. Even though it's been reported that Jimmy would like to be traded anywhere except the Grizzlies, Memphis could throw a huge wrench into the rest of the league with such a move at the deadline. Would Jimmy be willing to put his head down and play for Memphis for just half a season? That's completely unknown at this point and, to be quite honest, the Grizzlies may not be willing to take that gamble. But, Jimmy would be a great addition to this team. There's no question about that.

Miami Heat

Aggressive trade target: Brandon Ingram

Unless something drastically changes soon, the Miami Heat is probably going to prioritize expiring contracts, young players, or draft capital as they continue to pursue a trade of Jimmy Butler. However, there is a path toward the Heat getting extremely aggressive heading into the deadline. I'm not sure if they would be willing to go down that route but there could be some intriguing targets for the team. One of the biggest that could emerge for the team is Brandon Ingram. Even though he's somewhat of a polarizing player who is in search of a huge contract, there is a fit for him on the Heat.

Heading into the future, the Heat will be in search of a star player to build around Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Looking for the right fit on the wing will be essential for this team heading into the future. If they wanted to make an aggressive move now, Ingram could be the natural gamble they could take. He would be an immediate help offensively for the team and if he does prove he's worth the huge extension during the second half of the season, perhaps the Heat will get to a point where they're open to it too.