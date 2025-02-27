NBA Trade Rumors: 1 High-profile star is set to hit the market this summer

NBA Trade Rumors: At least one high-profile star is set to hit the trade block this offseason.

It was somewhat shocking when it was reported that the Phoenix Suns were open to trading Kevin Durant ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. Even though a deal never fully came to fruition, the fact that the Suns explored the idea of trading KD was pretty telling. And since all of that was leaked, the whispers surrounding a potential trade of KD heading into the offseason have not quieted.

In fact, the noise has only gotten louder. It's at the point where both KD and the Suns may know exactly what might be awaiting the two sides once the offseason arrives. In the words of ESPN's Brian Windhorst, "the Suns are going to trade him, and he [KD] knows that."

There's no beating around the bush there from Windy. Assuming all of this is the case, that will make at least one superstar player set to hit the trade market this summer. With one year left on his contract, KD will have somewhat of a say in where he gets traded to, but at this point, I'm not sure the Suns should be that opposed to such a change.

KD and the Phoenix Suns have been an epic disaster

With how the last two seasons have gone in Phoenix, there's a strong argument to be made that KD and the Suns desperately need a divorce. The Suns have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season, and it's hard to envision how much is going to change heading into next season.

With Bradley Beal's contract pretty much unmovable at this point, it's practically impossible for the Suns to make a bold move without moving one of KD or Devin Booker. Having to choose between the two is not much of a decision for Phoenix. Trading KD is clearly the path forward for Phoenix, even if it is just to buy time before the team can move on from Beal in a couple of seasons.

What we're seeing now is the Suns paying for their bold moves that failed to pay off. What is the cost? Well, this team is probably going to take a step back before they'll be able to take one forward. But considering how much the Suns are struggling right now, even with KD, the front office may not believe it's that bad of a move.

From all indications, it seems as if KD is set to hit the trade market. It should set up what could be another chaotic trade season across the NBA.