NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Huge roadblock to the Warriors going all-in for Jimmy Butler

NBA Trade Rumors: There appears to be one huge roadblock to the Golden State Warriors going all-in for Jimmy Butler ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

At this point, it's almost impossible to predict how the Golden State Warriors are going to approach the NBA Trade Deadline. They have been linked to many trade candidates but, at the same time, there's no telling how aggressive they will end up being. One big-name player the team has been most linked to over the last few weeks is Jimmy Butler. However, it does seem as if there could be some hesitation from the team in potentially making an all-in pursuit for the All-Star forward.

In fact, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, both Steph Curry and head coach Steve Kerr have real concerns about how Jimmy would fit in the locker room. Ultimately, that could be the very reason why the Warriors refrain from a strong push for Jimmy over the next week. At least for now, it does appear as if those concerns are real and strong; it could be the reason why Jimmy doesn't end up in Golden State ahead of the February 6 trade deadline.

The Golden State Warriors desperately need to make a splash the trade deadline

With officially less than a week before the trade deadline, the Warriors understandably find themselves in a desperate situation. If they want to have any shot to salvage this season, you'd have to imagine that a big move at the trade deadline will be necessary. It's hard to imagine how this team is going to make a big move up the Western Conference standings without one.

However, therein lies the problem for the Warriors. While they could have some incentive to make a big move at the trade deadline, I'm not sure this front office believes that the right move is available to them at the moment. The hesitation and concern surrounding a potential all-in for Jimmy ahead of the deadline certainly complicates things.

In theory, Jimmy should be considered the ideal target. He fits Curry's timeline and would be a good basketball fit next to him on the wing as a strong two-way player. Clearly, the concerns (both on and off the court) are something the Warriors need to sort out. And if the team doesn't ultimately believe a pursuit of Jimmy is worth it, it could leave this team empty-handed in their attempts to land a big upgrade at the deadline. The Warriors are clearly in a difficult spot and they don't have much time to figure out what the plan moving forward will be.