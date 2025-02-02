NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Most likely move every team will make at the deadline

NBA Trade Rumors: As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we predict one move every team is most likely to pursue.

In just a few days, the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline will have come and passed. That means, over the next few days, the action is expected to strongly pick up. And if the whispers that have transpired over the last couple of weeks are any indication, there's a good chance we could be in for one of the most memorable trade deadlines in recent history. With the big names that have been thrown around in the rumor mill of late, the atmosphere does seem primed for some league-shifting trades to come to fruition.

As we inch closer to trade deadline day, it's only natural to wonder what the next few days could have in store. In this article, in preparation for what may happen, we predict what one move all 30 teams in the NBA are most likely to pursue.

Atlanta Hawks

Most likely move: Trading Bogdan Bogdanovic

After such a solid start to the season, it's unfortunate to see how much the Atlanta Hawks have struggled of late. This is a team that is in a complete free-fall, having lost eight games in a row leading to the NBA Trade Deadline week. I'm not sure how much their recent skid will impact their approach heading into the deadline, but it would be impossible to completely ignore it. I'd argue that the one move that will have a bigger impact on the team right now is the injury to Jalen Johnson.

With the Hawks' standout wing being out for the remainder of the season, it could push the Hawks toward embracing the label as a seller at the trade deadline. That's why I predict the most likely move the Hawks will end up pursuing is trading Bogdan Bogdanovic. He's a player who no longer fits the team's timeline and one who very much deserves a fresh start at this point in his career. Considering the noise around a possible move of Bogdanovic has picked up of late, I'd have to imagine it's a very strong possibility.

Boston Celtics

Most likely move: Adding a backup big

The Boston Celtics should feel confident about where they stand at the moment in the Eastern Conference from a talent perspective. Is it fair to be concerned about how inconsistent they've been over the last two months of the season? Absolutely. However, there's not much this team can do about it at this point. Heading into the trade deadline, the Celtics are limited by how flexible they can be.

They don't have the financial flexibility and many assets they'd be willing to part ways with. That's why I don't predict this team to make much noise on deadline day. I believe that the most likely move the Celtics could end up pursuing is probably for a backup big. With how thin they are in the frontcourt, adding another big to the rotation could be a smart approach to the trade deadline.