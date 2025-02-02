NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Most likely move every team will make at the deadline

Chicago Bulls

Most likely move: Trading Nikola Vucevic

Over the last few weeks, there are several Chicago Bulls players that have been the subject of the rumor mill. Whether the Bulls will end up pulling the trigger on multiple players at the deadline remains to be seen. But, to put that into context, the likes of Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams, Jalen Smith, Lonzo Ball, and Torry Craig have all popped up in rumors of late. If I had to make a prediction, I'd say there's one player who is the most likely to be traded by the Bulls at the NBA Trade Deadline.

That's Nikola Vucevic. I'd imagine that if the Bulls had their choice, they'd most likely like to find a new home for LaVine. However, considering his trade market still isn't in a place where it would be easy to find a landing spot for him, they're probably going to wait on that front. I can't envision the Bulls making a LaVine trade just for the sake of doing so at this point. Instead, I believe there's a good chance that Vucevic will be on the move before the deadline. His market is larger than LaVine's at this point and I'd have to imagine the Bulls are going to push to get that deal across the finish line.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Most likely move: Cutting salary

Through more than half the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been the best team in the league. At this point, it's probably not fair to doubt them as the push for the playoffs quickly approaches. The Cavs are for real and are going to have a great chance to make it all the way back to the NBA Finals - a place they haven't been since the days of LeBron James. But all that said, I can't imagine this team is going to make a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline. Even though it's something they should explore, I can't see it playing out that way.

Instead, I believe that the more likely move for the Cavs is to cut salary. I could absolutley see the Cavs trading a player that has either fallen out of the rotation or one that they can't envision making a huge impact for the team in their playoff run. There have already been whispers about the possibility of the Cavs going down this path and believe that it's probably the more likely outcome for the team heading into the deadline.