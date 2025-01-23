NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs could make completely unexpected move at the deadline

NBA Trade Rumors: There's a sense around the league that the Cleveland Cavaliers could make a move ahead of the trade deadline but it may not be a move many expect.

For the better part of this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been the best team in the NBA. As the team prepares for the stretch run, the front office must decide how they're going to approach the NBA Trade Deadline. With two weeks to sort all of that out, it's tough to predict how it will all turn out for the Cavs. It could come down to this: Does the front office believe that the roster is good enough to win a title as-is, or does it need another piece before the stretch run?

According to Michael Scotto, there's a growing sense across the league that the Cavs could end up making a move at the trade deadline that perhaps would surprise some people. Per Scotto, it can't be ruled out for the Cavs to cut salary ahead of the trade deadline in order to avoid the luxury tax rather than to make a win-now move.

How aggressive should the Cleveland Cavaliers be at the NBA Trade Deadline?

This would be surprising considering the Cavs are one of the few teams that have been linked to Cam Johnson recently. Even though the Cavs are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the best record in the NBA, there's a clear opportunity for this team to legitimize themselves as a true favorite heading into the stretch run.

Should they bypass that opportunity, it would be viewed as a pretty surprising and unexpected move at the trade deadline from the fan's perspective. And, ultimately, could end up being a big reason why they fall short in their pursuit of a title this season. Cleveland doesn't necessarily have to make a move ahead of the trade deadline but with how well this team has played so far this season, it would be pretty wild not to attempt to add another piece ahead of the deadline (assuming the right fit is available).

At the very least, it's certainly an interesting storyline to keep an eye on. As well as Cleveland has played so far this year, to say that this team couldn't use another piece of the puzzle would be foolish. The front office would be playing with fire if such a move took place and would certainly be opening themselves up for understandable criticism, especially if the Cavs fall short in the postseason.