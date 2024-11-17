NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Way-too-early 2025 trade deadline target for all 30 teams
San Antonio Spurs
Way-too-early trade candidate: Deni Avdija
Like many other young teams on this list, it's hard to imagine the San Antonio Spurs are going to take a huge risk at the NBA Trade Deadline. Even though it would be increasingly interesting for them to do so, especially with how much of a ceiling they have with the continued development of Victor Wembanyama, I simply don't see that happening. Not this year. Looking across the league, one player who the Spurs could end up targeting as we get closer to the trade deadline is Deni Avdija.
The Portland Trail Blazers acquired Avdija from the Washington Wizards this past offseason but he's lost his starting spot to begin the season and is struggling to produce overall with his new team. At this point, there's a chance that the Blazers may simply not be the perfect place for him at this point in his development. That's where a team like the Spurs could swoop in. Theoretically, you'd have to imagine that Avdija would be a natural fit in San Antonio. Next to Devin Vassell and Wemby, Avdija could find a soft landing spot.
Toronto Raptors
Way-too-early trade candidate: Jonathan Kuminga
Over the last 12 months, the Toronto Raptors have done a great job in pivoting away from a previous build as they altered the roster around Scottie Barnes. Heading into this year's NBA Trade Deadline, they could continue doing that by adding another high-ceiling young player. One potential trade deadline target that could make sense for the Raptors is Jonathan Kuminga, With an uncertain future with the Golden State Warriors, there's at least a non-zero chance that the Warriors end up exploring his trade market this season.
If that does end up happening, the Raptors would be smart to kick tires on the opportunity to acquire him. This move would certainly come with its risks considering they have to prepare for his upcoming restricted free agency, but that didn't seem to bother the Raptors from acquiring Immanuel Quickley from the New York Knicks just before the trade deadline as he found himself in a very similar situation. At the very least, he's a name to keep a close eye on if the Raptors want to make another splash move near the trade deadline.