NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Way-too-early 2025 trade deadline target for all 30 teams
Chicago Bulls
Way-too-early trade candidate: Jonathan Isaac
After winning three of their first five games of the season, the harsh reality of the Chicago Bulls' situation has hit hard recently. The Bulls are not built to win right now and don't have much promise for the future currently on their roster. If they are going to emerge as somewhat of a "buyer" leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline, there's only one feasible path for them to take on this front. And that's to "buy" or target a young player with the potential to grow into a difference-maker for the team in the future.
While that could be difficult to find on the trade block, there is one player who could emerge as an intriguing possibility for the Bulls. Jonathan Isaac continues to be somewhat of a question mark for the Orlando Magic. But after selecting Tristan da Silva in the 2024 NBA Draft, you can't help but wonder if the Magic could be inching closer to moving on from Isaac - especially with the way da Silva has looked to begin the year. If the Magic do get to a point where they're ready to shop Isaac, the Bulls should be ready to make an offer.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Way-too-early trade candidate: Brandon Clarke
With how great the Cleveland Cavaliers have looked so far this season, it's difficult to pinpoint one area where they "have" to upgrade leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline. However, looking at the "weakest" part of their depth, it's certain in the frontcourt. If the Cavs suffer one injury to Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen, they'd be in a pretty bad spot. They're extremely thin in the frontcourt and it would be wise for the Cavs to, at the very least, consider adding some depth before the stretch run of the season.
One player who could emerge as a potential fit and trade target for the Cavs is Brandon Clarke. Clarke missed most of last season because of an injury and to start this year, his role on the Grizzlies is still very much a mystery. Through the first few games of the season, Clarke hasn't made a huge impact and is averaging just 15 minutes per contest. After the addition of Zach Edey during the offseason, there's an argument to be made that Clarke has become somewhat expendable for the Grizzlies. At the very least, the Cavs should make a call. He could help solidify their frontcourt as a backup big.