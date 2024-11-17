NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Way-too-early 2025 trade deadline target for all 30 teams
Dallas Mavericks
Way-too-early trade candidate: Vasilije Micic
After getting off to an up-and-down start to the season, there's a very good chance that the Dallas Mavericks will be looking to make an upgrade or addition to their roster before the NBA Trade Deadline. Looking at how their roster is currently built, the argument could be made that the Mavs should be in the market for another guard. Both Spencer Dinwiddie and Jaden Hardy have left much to be desired as the backup backcourt to begin this season and that could be a place where Dallas could start.
One potential target that could arise for the Mavs as we inch closer and closer to the NBA Trade Deadline is Vasilie Micic. The 30-year-old Serbian guard has seen a quick reduction in minutes and overall role with the Charlotte Hornets this season compared to last year. Because of that, he could naturally emerge as a highly sought-after trade target for any playoff teams looking for veteran experience in the backcourt. The Mavs could make sense as a potential landing spot too.
Denver Nuggets
Way-too-early trade candidate: Tre Jones
Even though it appears that the Denver Nuggets have begun to find their footing over the last couple of weeks, I still believe that this team needs to prepare for the event of possibly having to part ways with Russell Westbrook. He's had three big games so far this season but for the most part, he's been more of a burden than an asset for the Nuggets. If the Nuggets want to bet on those odds, that he'll be a difference-maker in 30 percent of the games that he's going to play in, then fine. I just don't think it's a smart risk to take.
Because of that, I do believe the Nuggets could look and try to find more depth in the backcourt. One player who could enter a lot of the team's radars as we inch closer and closer to the NBA Trade Deadline is Tre Jones. He hasn't played much this season but has proven in the past that, in the right role and system, he can be a capable player in the NBA. In the last season of his contract with the Spurs, there's a chance they'd be open to trading him before the NBA Trade Deadline passes in February.