NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Way-too-early 2025 trade deadline target for all 30 teams
LA Clippers
Way-too-early trade candidate: Zach LaVine
The LA Clippers have been "fine" this season without Kawhi Leonard. If "fine" is the goal, the Clippers have had an excellent start to the season. However, I'd imagine that with the way this team has been built over the last few seasons, "fine" is not going to be considered a successful year. If the Clippers wanted to make a bold move for another star player, there's one that wouldn't cost much and appears to still be on the market. Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine, who has played well this season, could be a potential target for a team like the Clippers heading into the trade deadline.
It wouldn't be a clean fit but if the Clippers are desperate to raise their ceiling for this season, this could be one way to accomplish that. Naturally, there would be fit concerns alongside James Harden and Kawhi, if he ever returns to the lineup, but LaVine's natural scoring ability should be something that attracts the Clippers. I would not be a big fan of this move considering I believe the Clippers are better off blowing up their roster and getting a start on the rebuild but if the Clippers want to double down on this core, trading for LaVine would be a bold way to do so.
Los Angeles Lakers
Way-too-early trade candidate: Jonas Valanciunas
The Los Angeles Lakers have done little to hide the fact that they're already beginning to scour the trade market for the potential to add another starting-caliber center. In an attempt to take some of the tread off Anthony Davis' tires, it would make a ton of sense for the Lakers to make such a move ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. However, finding the right deal could prove to be difficult. One name that has constantly been linked to the Lakers since the offseason is Jonas Valanciuas. I'd have to imagine that if he's healthy, the Lakers are going to pursue a deal for him.
And with the way the Washington Wizards have gone so far this year, it would be surprising if they didn't explore the option of trading Valanciunas ahead of the deadline - especially with how impressive he's looked to start the season. Even coming off the bench, Valanciunas is putting up starter-type numbers for the Wizards. If the Lakers are looking for a defensive-minded big, there may not be a better and more realistic option than Valanciunas at the trade deadline.