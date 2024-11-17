NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Way-too-early 2025 trade deadline target for all 30 teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Way-too-early trade candidate: Jordan Clarkson
As the Milwaukee Bucks continue to navigate through a disastrous start to the season, it's hard to suggest what is a move that could theoretically help them break out of their current funk. However, if there's one thing we know about the Bucks, it's that they need help on the scoring front. The Bucks have one of the lowest-scoring benches in the league and aside from Giannis Antetokonmpo and Damian Lillard, there is little consistency on the offensive end of the team. If the Bucks are going to turn their season around, you'd imagine this trend is going to have to change.
It may not be a perfect idea but heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Bucks target a player like Jordan Clarkson. As a player who can come in, fill an immediate role, and help on the offensive end of the floor right away, there's reason to believe he could make sense as a potential target. If the Bucks do end up making a move before the trade deadline, an offensive-minded guard/wing like Clarkson will likely be the target.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Way-too-early trade candidate: Cole Anthony
The Minnesota Timberwolves have done a pretty good job to surviving the growing pains as they moved on from Karl-Anthony Towns. However, if there is a need the team may have, it could be on the wing or in the backcourt. With Mike Conley continuing to struggle, it could make sense for the team to find some insurance behind him. Finding a backup point guard could prove to be difficult in this year's trade market, one potential that could arise for the team is Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony.
Anthony has struggled this season to find his rhythm with the Magic and there's a strong indication that he would greatly benefit from a fresh start. Whether he'll get that fresh start or not remains to be seen but in an ideal world, Anthony's time with the Magic is probably limited. Even though he's struggled recently, perhaps being traded to a team like the Magic could help spark him into a strong second chapter of his career.