NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Extremely bold predictions for the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline

The Golden State Warriors will make a small move

The Golden State Warriors have had an interesting path to the NBA Trade Deadline. At the start of the season, the Warriors began the year so promising. At that point, the argument could be made that they didn't need to make a huge splash. Then, when that hot start wore off, it became clear that if the Warriors were going to emerge as a legit threat in the Western Conference, they almost certainly needed to make a big upgrade at the trade deadline. That's when it was reported that the front office didn't want to mortgage the future for a rash move.

Over the last week, some of that sentiment has changed. When it was reported that the Miami Heat had dropped the asking price for Jimmy Butler, there were whispers that the Warriors had reentered the picture as a potential landing spot for the All-Star forward. That led many to believe that Golden State was once again open to the possibility of making a bold move at the trade deadline. Most recently on the Jimmy front, it's also been reported that there is some concern he may not be a fit in the locker room. That's kind of where we stand at the moment.

As the Warriors have continued to go back and forth on how they will ultimately approach the NBA Trade Deadline, I do believe the team will come to the conclusion that they're better off making a small move than a big one. I predict that the Warriors will make a move at the NBA Trade Deadline but also that it may not be the one that many envision them making. Golden State will explore a move to help them solidify a spot in the West playoffs but not one to help them compete this season.

If the Warriors do end up making a smaller-type move at the NBA Trade Deadline, there are a few names that could make sense as fits for the team. Nikola Vucevic is one name that has been linked to the Warriors pretty consistently over the last few weeks. I'd imagine he will be in play for the team. But other big men like Kelly Olynyk and perhaps even John Collins could be names to keep a close eye on too.