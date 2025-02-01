NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Extremely bold predictions for the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers will land a center

As is almost the case every year, the Los Angeles Lakers are generally a team to watch heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. The trend has continued this season with LeBron James and Anthony Davis probably pushing the front office to make some sort of move before the stretch run. As there continues to be a gulf between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Lakers, you'd have to imagine that the Lakers would have to make a huge deal at the deadline if they're going to emerge as a legitimate threat to contenders in the Western Conference this season.

While there has been some hesitation from the front office to make a big move at the deadline, I'd imagine there's at least a good chance the Lakers do end up making some sort of trade within the next few days. It may not be the blockbuster move that perhaps the fan base and LeBron and AD would appreciate the Lakers making but at this point, it would almost be foolish for this team to stand pat in what could be considered a wide-open West (aside from the Thunder at the top).

I predict that at the NBA Trade Deadline, the Lakers will land a new starting center - or at least a center that could start for the team in certain situations. Over the last few weeks, the Lakers have been linked to various different centers across the league. To name a few, there's reason to believe that the Lakers would have interest in Nikola Vucevic, Robert Williams III, Jonas Valanciuas, and perhaps even Myles Turner. I predict the Lakers are going to swing a deal for one of these types of centers.

If I was being more specific with this prediction, I'd probably lean to Valanciunas being the eventual target that the Lakers go all-in for but I'd imagine there are probably a few other names that the team may have their eye on. With the hope of solidifying their frontcourt and adding some beef next to AD ahead of the stretch run, I do believe the Lakers are going to do all they can to strike a move for a center at the deadline.