NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Starting-caliber centers Lakers can pursue via in-season trade
Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
One final name that could end up on the Los Angeles Lakers' trade radar at some point this season is Walker Kessler. A player who did find his name in the rumor mill this summer, I can't help but wonder if he could find himself once again on the trade block leading up to this year's NBA Trade Deadline. And even after taking a slight step back during his sophomore campaign, Kessler does provide some upside value at the center position.
Kessler has already proven he can be a rim protector in this league and if he can continue to grow off of that, there is promise he could emerge as a long-term starter at the center position in the future.
The reported asking price is certainly something that could prevent a deal from taking place. However, if the Jazz are open to any flexibility with that, perhaps the Lakers could make a run for Kessler heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. Kessler could become a popular name this next trade season, and he's certainly a name the Lakers could be extremely interested in.