NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Starting-caliber centers Lakers can pursue via in-season trade
Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls are another team in the process of rebuilding their roster and trading a few of their veteran players is probably high on their priority list heading into the start of the season. While the focus is probably going to revolve around trading Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic is another player who could very much find himself on the trade block at some point soon, if not already. While he may not have a bright future in Chicago, Vucevic still believes he has a few more years to play in the NBA.
If the Los Angeles Lakers believe that he does have more left in the tank, they could emerge as a natural landing spot for the veteran center. But for the Lakers, I'm not sure if Vucevic is a perfect fit next to Anthony Davis. He isn't a strong defensive force like some of the other names on this list and does have some similar offensive traits to AD.
But even though it's not an ideal fit, I still believe it would be wise for the Lakers to explore what that market could look like ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.