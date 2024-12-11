NBA Trade Rumors: 15 Biggest names set to become trade-eligible December 15

Russell Westbrook, Denver Nuggets

Losing key parts of a championship roster in back-to-back years is never ideal. Nevertheless, the Denver Nuggets didn't have much flexibility in how to replace Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this offseason. One gamble they made was on veteran guard Russell Westbrook. So far, the returns have been hit or miss. As is the Westbrook experience, there are many inconsistencies that come with him on the roster on any given night.

If the Denver Nuggets believe that this team would be better without Westbrook, now is the time to pull the trigger. As of December 15, Westbrook is officially trade-eligible. Considering how thin they are off their bench, I can't imagine the Nuggets trading Westbrook unless it was part of a huge blockbuster deal. Maybe the Nuggets have something up their sleeve heading into the trade deadline.

Malik Beasley, Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are currently in striking distance of a spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. Whether they'll be able to remain in that race for the duration of the season remains to be seen. However, there's no question that the signing of Malik Beasley during the offseason has helped the Pistons take a small step forward in their progression as a team. Beasley is having a huge bounce-back year and is on pace to have one of the most complete seasons of his career (assuming he remains at his current pace).

As the third-leading scorer on the Pistons, I'm not sure how wise or likely it would be for the team to trade him at the deadline but the option is officially available if they want. While Beasley has been a big contributor to the team this season, there are a couple of concerns. First, he's just on a one-year contract. After this season, the Pistons hold no control over where he signs during the offseason.

Without that guarantee, it's only natural for the Pistons to explore the option of trading him at the deadline. Secondly, at 28 years old, he may be a bit past the rest of this core's timeline. Should the Pistons cash in on their offseason gamble on Beasley or should they keep him on the roster and hope for a second-half run into the postseason? It's a tough one to answer.