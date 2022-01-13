NBA Trade Rumors: Disappointing West contender is 'eager' to shake up the roster

NBA Trade Rumors: One disappointing West contender is believed to be "eager" to shake up their roster at the NBA Trade Deadline.

After being one of the most consistent and reliable contenders in the Western Conference for the past two seasons, there was an expectation that the Denver Nuggets were going to bounce back after a disappointing exit from the postseason last year. However, at least to start this season, the Nuggets have been widely inconsistent. So much so that the Nuggets don't have the look of a team that can be consistently good enough to make another deep playoff run.

The Nuggets are 12-10 and are currently outside the top 6 in the Western Conference standings. If the season ended today, Denver would have to win their way into the playoff field via the Play-In Tournament.

However, there's hope that the team can begin to change that around between now and the start of the playoffs (under the assumption the Nuggets will be there). If that's going to happen, the Nuggets may need to make a big move at the trade deadline. And according to recent reporting, the Nuggets are one contender that appears "eager" to shake up their roster ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. While the intent and desire to make a move is present, it's hard to outline how exactly the Nuggets are going to pull it off.

The Denver Nuggets don't have much flexibility to make a trade

Unless the Nuggets are willing to trade one of their core players, it's hard to envision how they are going to find much flexibility to shake up their roster. At least for now, it would be surprising for Denver to trade one of their core players. That said, looking at what they could move at the deadline, there may not be much room for realistic improvement to the roster for the Nuggets.

Theoretically speaking, a few assets the Nugget could look to move include Zeke Nnaji, Peyton Watson, Dario Saris, and one of their promising young talents (Julian Strawther or Christian Bruan). They could also trade their 2031 first-round pick. Aside from that, it's slim pickings for what the Nuggets could theoretically include in a trade deadline offer as they look to upgrade the roster.

With the way the Nuggets have played so far this season, it's pretty clear that this team needs a boost as they head into the thick of the season. The big question is, where will it come from or how will it be manufactured? At this point, that's almost impossible to predict. But, from all indications, it does seem as if the Nuggets are going to be aggressive and try to find a deal that does help them reach contender status once again in the Western Conference.