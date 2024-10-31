NBA Trade Rumors: 2 Extremely early preferred trade destinations for Giannis
NBA Trade Rumors: A recent report lists the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets as two potential preferred trade destinations for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Milwaukee Bucks have one of the most talented duos on paper, but there's a strong argument that this team's championship window has already closed. The Giannis Antetokounmpo-Damian Lillard duo hasn't been as dynamic as perhaps the front office believed it would be and the rest of the supporting cast is either past its prime or can't seem to remain healthy.
The Bucks have done little to put the concerns from last season behind them and have gotten off to a 1-3 start to this season. Adding injury to insult, the whispers surrounding Giannis' future with the team are already beginning to come into question. With the Bucks quickly fading, there seems to be a growing sense that if Giannis is going to have a post-Milwaukee portion of his career, it almost has to come within the next few years. On par with that, the rumors are already beginning to flow in.
According to a recent report, there's a growing sentiment across the league that Giannis could force his way out of Milwaukee in the next year. Perhaps even sooner than this year's NBA Trade Deadline. Adding to that report is a potential list of preferred trade destinations that could make sense for Giannis. Those two destinations are the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.
Could 2025 be the summer of Giannis?
Let's get a few things clear about this speculative reporting: we don't know exactly what's true or what's not. Until Giannis speaks, we don't really know what to make of this either way. And it will be interesting to see if Giannis actually addresses it or not. If he brushes it aside as a non-issue, that would be intriguing and would likely only stoke the flames. But if he were to announce his commitment to the Bucks in a strong way before or after his next game, that would go a long way in quieting down the noise.
But no matter how he handles his next move, I think it's safe to say that Giannis won't be involved at the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline. Even if he did want out, it wouldn't make sense for Giannis or the Bucks if that happened in-season.
Giannis is a calculated player and protects his image. He wouldn't do it in the middle of the season to distract from the team. Plus, I'd assume he'd want to play this season out with respect to Lillard, Brook Lopez, and Khris Middleton.
If there is any truth to this speculation, the summer of 2025 could be when we really see the all-out bidding war for Giannis on the trade block. That's when we should be on the lookout for something potentially happening on the Giannis front.
For now, we should expect Giannis to be in Milwaukee. However, there's no question that this is surely an interesting report. Does it have any truth to it? I'd imagine we're going to find out over the next few months.