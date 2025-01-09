NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Deadline targets to help streaking Pistons secure playoff spot

NBA Trade Rumors: If the Detroit Pistons are looking to secure a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, they may have to make a move at the trade deadline.

It may be officially time to consider the Detroit Pistons as a real threat to make the NBA Playoffs in the Eastern Conference. At nearly the midway point of the season, the Pistons are 19-18 and currently ranked 8th in the East standings. Overall, the team has won five games in a row and 10 of their last 13 contests. It appears something has finally clicked for the young Pistons.

For as positive as things are trending for the team, you'd imagine that a move at the NBA Trade Deadline is still very much needed if this team wants to secure a playoff spot in the East - especially after the loss of Jaden Ivey. Less than a month out from the deadline, we explore three targets who could help the Pistons solidify themselves as a genuine playoff threat in the East.

NBA Trade Deadline targets to help Detroit Pistons cement a playoff spot

Malcolm Brogdon, Washington Wizards

If the Pistons are looking for a veteran to solve some of their depth issues in the backcourt or on the wing, Malcolm Brogdon should be a player on their radar. If there are any hesitations with targeting a player like Brogdon, it will likely be due to his injury history. However, when he has been healthy throughout his career, he's continued to find ways to be effective.

He may not seem like a huge upgrade for the Pistons but Brogdon does have a knack of doing all the little things that every team needs. On the Pistons, Brogdon could be viewed as not only an asset on the court but he could also add some much-needed veteran experience inside the locker room.

Bruce Brown, Toronto Raptors

Even though there hasn't been much chatter about the potential of Bruce Brown being traded at the NBA Trade Deadline, I'd imagine it's something that could very much materialize. In the final year of his contract, Brown should be seen as a prototypical trade deadline candidate. He doesn't fit the timeline for the Raptors and could be a huge boost to a team on the hunt for the postseason.

That's where the Pistons can come into play. In what would be viewed as a pretty low-risk, high-reward move, this possibiity should be on the table for oothe team. He could help solidify the team's concerns in the backcourt after the loss of Ivey and has the championship DNA to help this team make a strong push for the postseason.

John Collins, Utah Jazz

If the Pistons are looking for some offensive juice in the frontcourt, I can't help but wonder if John Collins could emerge as a potential target heading into the trade deadline for the team. Collins is in the midst of a strong bounce-back season and could emerge as an upgrade for the Pistons in the frontcourt, especially on the offensive end of the floor.

In ways that Tobias Harris has struggled this season, Collins could come in and help the team. Collins would give the Pistons some added flexibility and allow them to play a lot smaller down the stretch if they wanted. With a pretty affordable contract in today's market, with just one year remaining (if he opts in after this season), Collins could emerge as a pretty realistic target for the Pistons.