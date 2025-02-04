NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Desperate huge offers Warriors can make for Kevin Durant

NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring three all-in offers the Golden State Warriors can make to try and pry Kevin Durant away from Phoenix ahead of the trade deadline.

A little past the midway point of the season, it's now or never for the Golden State Warriors. If they're going to make a move up the Western Conference standings, they almost certainly have to flip a switch right now. The problem is, if the Warriors are going to be able to turn it on heading into the second half of the season, they're probably going to need some outside help. With a couple of blockbuster trades already in the book, the Warriors are hoping they can cobble one together before the deadline.

According to Anthony Slater, the Warriors are one team scrambling, perhaps at a point of "desperation," in hopes of landing a star player ahead of the trade deadline. One star player that the Warriors have been linked to recently is Kevin Durant. How viable of a move that could be for Golden State remains to be seen. However, it's not out of the question - especially if Phoenix, who is in pursuit of Jimmy Butler, is unable to find a landing spot for Bradley Beal.

There are many moving parts that need to be settled over the next few days, but it's pretty clear that the Warriors are looking to make a big splash. As the February 6 NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, let's explore three all-in offers the Warriors could make for KD.

Trade idea No. 1

As we begin to dig into these trade ideas, I think we must make one thing clear. If the Warriors are going to be able to acquire Kevin Durant via trade from the Phoenix Suns, it's almost certainly going to require the help of a third team, perhaps even a fourth. In this first idea, the Warriors and Suns are able to recruit the Charlotte Hornets as they attempt to get a deal done.

In this deal, the Warriors land Kevin Durant (from the Suns) and Cody Martin (from the Hornets). The Hornets get two expiring contracts (Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney) and two second-round picks for the trouble. The Suns land Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, Dennis Schroder, DaQuan Jeffries, and a 2026 first-round pick from Golden State. All in all, there are reasons to like this move for both the Suns and Warriors. However, the case can be made that this is an offer that would leave much to be desired for Phoenix. Because of that, Golden State may need to get more aggressive with this next offer.

Trade idea No. 2

In an attempt to get even more aggressive, the Warriors would be willing to include Jonathan Kuminga in a deal to Phoenix, if that's a player the team truly wants. But if the Warriors are trading Kuminga, I'd imagine they'd want to play a bit of hardball with also including a future first-round pick. For the sake of this deal, there's a chance the Suns could ask for Kuminga over the future first-round pick. In this deal, the Warriors would get Kevin Durant and two second-round picks. They would send out Andrew Wiggins, Lindy Waters III, and Kuminga to the Suns. Golden State would also send Moses Moody and Gary Payton II to the Detroit Pistons.

The Suns would also be getting Malik Beasley from Detroit in this deal. Overall, there are reasons for all three teams to be willing to make such a move. The Pistons get a young player in Moody while sending out Beasley (who is on an expiring contract) and two second-round picks. The Warriors get their star player next to Steph, and the Suns completely retool the roster around Devin Booker and Bradley Beal with an underrated two-way fringe star, a potential up-and-coming star, and one of the best sixth men in the league.

*Charlotte Hornets: Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, 2025 2nd Round Pick (via PHO), 2026 2nd Round Pick (via MIA)

Trade idea No. 3

In a potential last-ditch effort to land Kevin Durant, the Golden State Warriors would attempt to recruit the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets in a monster blockbuster move ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. This deal would certainly move the needle for the Warriors, Suns, and Heat.

The Warriors would land KD and DaQuan Jeffries. The Suns would get Jimmy Butler and two first-round picks from Golden State. The Heat would get Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Vasilije Micic, and one first-round pick from Phoenix. To help push this deal across the finish line, the Hornets would get Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, and two second-round picks.

This is one of those perfect world trades that would probably make everyone happy. The Warriors get their star, the Suns get their KD replacement and a couple more first-round picks, the Heat are able to build a competitive team around Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, while also landing a first-round pick and not debilitating their cap sheet, and the Hornets get draft compensation for being a facilitator.

It's hard to imagine the Warriors are going to be successful in their pursuits of trying to pry KD away from the Suns. However, it's no surprise they're exploring to see what it may cost. And if a deal does come to fruition, it will be interesting to see how it would all play out for all sides involved.