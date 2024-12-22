NBA Trade Rumors: 30 Marquee players who desperately need a fresh start in 2025

Utah Jazz

Marquee player who needs a fresh start: Lauri Markkanen

At this point, you have to give credit to Lauri Markkanen's loyalty to the Utah Jazz. Since being traded there, he's been everything the team has wanted in a potential All-Star face of the franchise. Unfortunately, the bottom line is that the Jazz is not anywhere near close to building out a contender around Markkanen. Short of the Jazz earning a top 2 or 3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, it's hard to envision that narrative changing within the next calendar year.

That's why, even though there will be some push back on this idea, Markkanen deserves a fresh start to his career. At this pace, the Jazz is going to waste every last bit of Markkanen's prime years in the NBA. And that's not fair. Markkanen has gotten his money and given the Jazz an opportunity to build around him. So far, they've faltered or refused to do so. Both sides would benefit from a trade at this point.

Washington Wizards

Marquee player who needs a fresh start: Kyle Kuzma

The drop in production that we're seeing from Kyle Kuzma so far this season likely has to do with the struggles that the Washington Wizards have faced as a team. The losing is naturally going to take a toll on players and you'd have to imagine that's exactly what we're seeing take place at the moment. Kuzma is a good player but at this point in his career, he desperately needs a fresh start. The hope is that he can get that at some point between now and the NBA Trade Deadline.

It's far from a guarantee, but if Kuzma is going to be able to snap out of the recent funk he's found himself in, that's one way to accomplish it. As a No. 1 or 2 option, Kuzma doesn't work. However, as a third or fourth option, Kuzma could play a key role on a contending team. That's what we are going to need to keep an eye on as the odds of a potential trade grow higher before the deadline. Finding the right landing spot will be key to how he is able to operate as a player for the rest of the season.