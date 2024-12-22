NBA Trade Rumors: 30 Marquee players who desperately need a fresh start in 2025

Houston Rockets

Marquee player who needs a fresh start: Jae'Sean Tate

The Houston Rockets have been one of the best stories in the NBA so far this season but not every player on the roster has been a seamless fit so far this season. In fact, one player who would very much welcome a fresh start at this point is Jae'Sean Tate. Over the last few years, Tate has seen his role with the team quickly diminish. Averaging just six minutes per game in 11 appearances so far this season, it's pretty safe to say that he's completely fallen out of the rotation for the Rockets.

As they continue to grow as a team, Tate needs a new opportunity as he's fallen out of grace with the team. Heading into this year's NBA Trade Deadline season, there's probably a good chance that Tate is going to get that fresh start. Considering he's in the final year of his contract, it's probably in the best interest of both sides for a resolution to come within the next few weeks.

Indiana Pacers

Marquee player who needs a fresh start: Jarace Walker

As the Indiana Pacers continue to try and right the ship this season, it's easy to shift blame to several different big-name players on the team. However, the argument could be made that their depth in the frontcourt hasn't helped much. Injuries to Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman certainly didn't help the team any. Additionally, the continued slow development of Jarace Walker has also thrown a wrench in the frontcourt for the team. Walker still hasn't made the big jump in his progression as a young player.

And even as he gets more and more of an opportunity, the production still isn't there for the former highly touted draft pick out of Houston. As he continues to struggle into his sophomore season in the league, the argument could be made that he may need a fresh start, perhaps on a team where he would be given time to develop without pressure on his shoulders to produce at a high level. The Pacers, who are trying to compete now, simply don't have that luxury.