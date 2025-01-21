NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Contenders who need to go all-in for in-demand Cam Johnson

Memphis Grizzlies

As one of the bigger question marks in the Western Conference heading into the start of this season, the Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the most consistent teams through the first half of the year. At roughly the midway point of the season, the Grizzlies are third in the West standings and are just two games back of the Houston Rockets for the second seed. With the NBA Trade Deadline around the corner, the Grizzlies could view the next couple of weeks as a great opportunity to legitimize their roster before the stretch run.

The Grizzlies are another contender that has been linked to Cam Johnson. As a team that could use an added punch on the wing, Johnson could be viewed as a welcomed addition to the Grizzlies. The concern for the front office has to be the high asking price. The big question Memphis has to ask themselves is whether they firmly believe they are a Johnson addition away from potentially making a deep run in the Western Conference playoffs.

A competitive offer the Memphis Grizzlies can make

The Grizzlies are another team that could pretty easily put together a competitive offer for Johnson. They would probably have to start with Brandon Clarke and Luke Kennard to make the money work financially and then since the Grizzlies have a ton of flexibility when it comes to future draft capital, they could easily meet the Nets' needs for two future first-round picks. The big question about whether this deal would be accepted probably revolves around what Brooklyn thinks about Clarke.

Clarke has two years remaining on his contract after this season but at a pretty affordable number. Clarke is just 28 years old so he could be viewed as a potential bridge-the-gap type of player for the team. Kennard is an expiring contract so he wouldn't be a problem in the deal. If the Grizzlies do feel they're close, which their place in the Western Conference standings could suggest, it may be time for this front office to make an all-in move at the NBA Trade Deadline.