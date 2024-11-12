NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Incredibly bold moves to save Giannis' title window with Bucks
NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring four in-season trades that could possibly salvage Giannis Antetokounmpo's championship window with the Milwaukee Bucks.
It's been a disastrous first 10 games of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks. The team is 2-8 and there are no clear signs of rebounding at the moment. But at least for now, the Bucks aren't looking to blow up the roster. On the contrary, the Bucks are reportedly exploring ways in which they could make an in-season trade to potentially help the team break out of this early-season funk as they look to salvage Giannis Antetokounmpo's championship window.
While that could prove to be difficult, especially with the way that they've played so far this season. There is a path toward the Bucks being jump-started by an in-season trade to help this team take off and reemerge as a championship contender in the Eastern Conference during the second half of the season. Piggybacking off that mindset, we explore four bold deals that the Bucks could make to help salvage their championship aspirations this season.
4 In-season trades to help the Milwaukee Bucks break out of their funk
The Milwaukee Bucks get creative with the Los Angeles Lakers
First things first, there are a few contingencies that we need to get out of the way with this hypothetical deal. Because of Max Christie (recently signed), this deal can't be completed until December 15. Additionally, because of salary cap implications, both front offices would have some cleaning up to do considering this exact swap is a few hundred thousand dollars from being a legal swap. But they can hammer down the details; this deal is close enough that it could become feasible with some cap gymnastics from both sides.
At the core of this deal, the Lakers would get the starting center they seek next to Anthony Davis, along with an exciting young talent in Andre Jackson Jr. They'd also get a draft pick as compensation. Meanwhile, the Bucks would get a new frontcourt rotation piece in Rui Hachimura. He would give the Bucks a new look and provide the team with even more flexibility as a unit. What the team's starting 5 would look like now without Lopez would be interesting. Without a natural center, the Bucks could get creative in truly changing their style of play. And with how they've been underwhelming so far this season, that may not be that bad of an idea.